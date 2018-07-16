Tricycle driver gunned down in Lapu
By Norman Mendoza July 16,2018
A tricycle driver died after being shot down by unidentified assailants at Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday afternoon.
The 26-year-old victim identified as Ricky Ocon of Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City died on the spot. The motive behind the attack is under investigation.
