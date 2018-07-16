15 killed in Pakistan vehicular accident
KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a trailer truck has hit a parked passenger bus carrying wedding guests on a busy highway near the southern city of Hyderabad, killing at least 15 people.
The accident took place before dawn Monday in the town of Matiarai in southern Sindh province.
Local police official Mohammad Tahir says 17 people were injured in the crash and some were in critical condition.
He said the negligence of the truck’s driver appears to have been the cause of the crash.
