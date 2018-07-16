Emergency responders’ group adopts Guardian mobile application

THE Cebu chapter of Radio Emergency Assistance Volunteer Organization (REAVO) has adopted the Guardian Dispatch and Civilian Reporting System to augment and improve its capability to respond to emergencies and exigencies.

REAVO forged a memorandum of agreement with Sugbotek Inc., developer of the mobile-based application now available 24/7 in Cebu City for free access to the public in need of assistance.

As affiliate of the National Civil Defense Network (NCDN), REAVO will utilize the Guardian app at its command center in Cebu and soon in the Visayas, as well as in designated dispatch stations, according to REAVO regional president Jed Justin Narvios.

Narvios and Eduard Labora, vice president for external affairs and linkages, signed the agreement last June 9 with Sugbotek managing director Cloyd Dedicatoria in simple ceremonies before REAVO volunteers at Zerenity Hotel & Suites in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The agreement allows REAVO access to Guardian system logs and database.

As REAVO Cebu maximizes the Guardian app in all its emergency operations, it committed to provide regular feedback to Sugbotek for system issues, glitches and limitations for improvement.

With its members throughout Cebu, REAVO is determined to provide force multipliers, through communications, information gathering, dispatch and emergency response.

REAVO intends to assist in the smooth flow of information that may be channeled through the Guardian app during its normal operations, special operations and exigencies, emergencies and special events.