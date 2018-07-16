Faithful urged to pray for end to slays, hate

When beset by society’s problems and ills, Cebu’s Catholic faithful were told yesterday to turn to prayer for resolution.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma presided over the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the Carmelites Monastery in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City to mark the National Day of Prayer and Penance which falls on the feast of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

“We’re fighting not against flesh and blood but against evil. And so we offer prayers and sacrifices for those who blasphemed God, bear false witness by spreading fake news, and those who commit murder or justify the killings,” Palma said.

The 68-year-old prelate said starting today until Thursday, Filipinos are encouraged by the Church to pray, fast, and give alms to the poor as a way of invoking God’s mercy and justice.

“The culture of impunity persists and it seems that life no longer has any value nowadays. Amid the insurmountable problems, we draw close to God and put our trust in Him,” Palma said.

Thousands of people trooped to the Carmelites Monastery in Cebu City on Monday to pray, attend Mass, and honor the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Palma encouraged the faithful to consecrate themselves and imitate the Blessed Mother, who amid difficulties, never left Jesus’ side.

“At the foot of the cross, Jesus entrusted and gave Mary to us as our mother too. We rejoice because we know how much God loves us. We thank Mama Mary for being a mother to us,” he said.

Palma reiterated the message contained in last week’s two-page pastoral exhortation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) that criticized President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The pastoral exhortation zeroed in on the government crackdown on loiterers and drug war killings and dealt with the President’s tirades against the Church. / Fe Marie Dumaboc with an Inquirer report