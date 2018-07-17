Osmeña orders deployment of traffic enforcers in Mambaling

Enforcers from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) are now assigned to man the traffic flow along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City on Tuesday (July 17).

CCTO chief Francisco Ouano told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview today that the enforcers reported back to duty as of 6 a.m. today.

He added that they received the advise of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña yesterday evening to deploy some of their personnel to assist motorists in the area.

“We’re happy now that we can help on easing traffic congestion in that area. But we’re still reminding our constituents to cooperate and help each other by following the necessary traffic rules,” said Ouano.

As of this morning, the northbound traffic along the highway is moderate, Ouano said.