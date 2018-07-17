CSBT to improve security after entry of smuggled firearms

The management of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) has admitted that the lack of security measures caused the entry of at least 46 smuggled automatic pistols on Saturday (July 14).

Terminal manager Joey Herrera identified the arrested suspects as Evelino Cubol, 36; Floramae Cubol, 35; and Maria Bella Manit, 55, who took a bus bound for Zamboanga in the terminal.

The suspects were captured by the terminal’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera. The three suspects were on board a motorcycle when they entered the terminal.

Herrera said that some passengers who enter CSBT are not subjected to security check, especially when they do not pass through the metal detector.

“There is really a security loophole on that,” Herrera told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview.

The management is now eyeing to acquire an X-ray machine specifically designed for bag inspections.

The arrested suspects are now detained at Samboan police station.