Call Center City dream won’t happen yet, says Osmeña
By Morexette Erram July 17,2018
A one-stop-shop business process outsourcing project of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, will have to wait.
The mayor revealed on Tuesday (July 17) that investors expressed concern that the project may not push through if he will not be reelected in office.
The Call Center City, Osmeña said, may be implemented after the 2019 elections.
