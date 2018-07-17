PRO-7: ’25 police cars in Central Visayas are defective’
Of the 160 Mahindra police cars in Central Visayas, at least 25 are no longer functioning.
This was revealed by Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).
An inventory of the police cars was conducted by PRO-7 after the Commission on Audit (COA) released its 2017 report.
The audit report stated that the purchase of patrol jeeps Mahindra Enforcer and Mahindra Scorpio “pushed back” the police force’s Capability Enhancement Program because the vehicles frequently broke down.
