Mabatid’s days in office are numbered, says political rival

Defeated Mabolo barangay captain candidate Daniel Francis Arguedo expressed that Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid’s days in office are numbered.

Arguedo’s lawyer Amando Ligutan said their camp is optimistic that the court will eventually oust Mabatid, who is allegedly not a resident of Mabolo.

Ligutan said the evidence against Mabatid are overwhelming, including evidence of registration of Mabatid’s vehicle and deeds of sale of her properties.

A quo warranto petition against Mabatid, which was initiated by Arguedo is still pending before the court.