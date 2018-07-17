Mabatid’s days in office are numbered, says political rival
Defeated Mabolo barangay captain candidate Daniel Francis Arguedo expressed that Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid’s days in office are numbered.
Arguedo’s lawyer Amando Ligutan said their camp is optimistic that the court will eventually oust Mabatid, who is allegedly not a resident of Mabolo.
Ligutan said the evidence against Mabatid are overwhelming, including evidence of registration of Mabatid’s vehicle and deeds of sale of her properties.
A quo warranto petition against Mabatid, which was initiated by Arguedo is still pending before the court.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.