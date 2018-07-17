Parade kicks off National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week

Persons with disabilites (PWDs) from different Cebu City barangays convened at the Cebu City Hall for the 40th celebration of the National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week (NDPRW) on Tuesday afternoon (July 17).

The week-long celebration aims to educate and remind PWDs about their rights.

The event started with a parade from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) office in Osmeña Boulevard to the city hall./Gerard Vincent P. Francisco, USJ-R Journalism Intern