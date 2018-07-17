Capitol gets P2.1B income for first half of 2018
The Cebu Provincial Government has collected an income of P2.1 billion for the first half of 2018.
The income collection is 52% of the entire year’s target collection of P4 billion.
Compared to last year, the province’s revenue for the same period has increased by 17 %.
The source of Capitol’s income for the first half of the year include the local taxes and collections from district hospitals.
