Two cops face probe, relief for gambling in cockpits

The recently installed Cebu City police chief warned police officers not to patronize nor visit cockpits and other gambling places lest they be relieved from service.

“SPO1 Felipe Alfeche and PO2 Jansen Caña will be relieved of their assignments and transferred to headquarters so administrative charges can be filed against them because policemen are never allowed to gamble,” said Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City police chief.

She said the police officers will face charges of grave misconduct after footage from security cameras showed them placing bets inside the cockpits.

Caña was seen in a cockpit arena on A. Lopez St., Cebu City last June 24, while Alfeche was spotted placing bets in an improvised cockpit arena in Naga City on June 30.

Alfeche, who will retire in three months may not be able to receive benefits if the charges are not lifted. But Garma said Alfeche may still receive benefits upon retirement depending on the results of the investigation.

“If you are a retired police officer, the more you should be a model to the community,” she said.

Garma called on the public to report any errant behavior of police officers to National Police Commission (NPC) and take photos and other evidence to support their case.

As this developed, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) said about 58 Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUP) are needed in different provinces.

Ma. Dolores Quimlat, Non-Uniformed Personnel Affairs Section 7 Chief, said there are 12 NUP positions open in Cebu City, seven for Bohol province, 12 for Negros, 1 for Siquijor, 12 for Mandaue City and 23 positions for Cebu province.

The recruitment for the vacant positions will be held at the provincial or city level. / Delta Dyrecka Letigio USJ-R Journalism Intern