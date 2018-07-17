THE BIG BAD WOLF BOOK SALE HAS FINALLY ARRIVED IN CEBU!

Find more than 1 million books at 60%-80% off and enjoy 24 hours of non-stop book-shopping

The biggest book sale in the world has finally arrived in Cebu! The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale opens its doors to all book lovers from Cebu and across the region from 13 July – 23 July 2018. Located at the IEC Convention Center, the Sale will be open for 24 hours non-stop until the very last day.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is known for offering a wide selection of high quality English books at unbelievable discounts. Readers can expect to find bestsellers, novels, business books, art and design titles, cookbooks and a fantastic range of children’s books ranging from activity books, story books and interactive books. All the books available at the Sale are priced at 60% – 80% off their regular prices.

“We are really happy to be able to bring all these books at affordable prices to everyone in Cebu, and even to those who are travelling to Cebu for the Sale. We hope that through our presence here in the Philippines, we are able to cultivate a culture of reading and encourage people to read more,” said Andrew Yap, Founder and Managing Director of Big Bad Wolf Books.

Big Bad Wolf believes that English literacy is important and should be made available to all. Through their Red Readerhood programme, Big Bad Wolf will be collaborating with Gawad Kalinga (GK) to donate books to libraries in Budlan, Damanjug and also Bantayan/Ticad. By equipping these libraries with books, 500 families will have access to these books. Part of the proceeds from the Sale will also benefit programs of Gawad Kalinga (GK). Shoppers can also do their part by purchasing books at the Red Readerhood area of the Sale just before the exit.

“We are thankful that now we are able to equip community libraries with quality reading materials. This will definitely help the families to gain access to books and reading materials that can help improve their English literacy and expand their knowledge. Books also act as a good platform to encourage readers to imagine and dream,” shared Toby Florendo, Cebu Provincial Head of Gawad Kalinga.

All those who are planning to visit the Sale are encouraged to shop responsibly and return unwanted books to where they found them, so books do not go missing and everyone can easily locate the books they want. Readers are also advised to take home their favorite books before they run out, though those who return to the Sale again may find brand new titles to pick up as the Sale is replenished.

Shoppers can pay for their purchases in cash, credit and debit cards. BPI credit cards and GCash payment options are available at the Sale. For a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience, the Big Bad Wolf has partnered with 2GO for the first time to deliver purchased books to shoppers’ preferred destinations.

