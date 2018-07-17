Be a hero. Be a GDG!

For its 7th year, Google Developers Group Cebu will be holding its annual I/O Extended this coming July 21, 2018 at Michael Richartz Building USC Talamban Campus. Through the years, GDG events have grown together with the community with last year’s I/O Extended Cebu setting the record as the biggest I/O Extended in the history of Cebu and in the country for having 1000 developers gathered for the whole day event in 2017. The community also visited and held I/O Extended to other nearby cities such as Tacloban and Dumaguete. This year, I/O Extended is focused to give a quality learning experience for all its attendees, being able to meet fellow tech enthusiasts as well as to get to network with other developers in the local scene. Topics for this event is about the latest in Google Technology specifically on Actions on Google, Firebase, Machine Learning, Web Design and Development and Android. Google Developer Experts in South East Asia and Cebu top developers will be sharing their insights, knowledge and skills.

Extended Cebu 2018 will kick off the I/O Extended Visayas Roadshow happening in the next succeeding weeks with I/O Extended Dumaguete on the 28th of July and a simultaneous I/O Extended Bohol and Tacloban on the first Saturday of the next month, August 4. The I/O Extended Visayas Roadshow is sponsored by Google, with official venue partners University of San Carlos Talamban for Cebu in cooperation with USC Supreme Student Council, Siliman University for Dumaguete, Holy Name University of Bohol and Philippine Science High School for Tacloban. The event’s Official Media Partners are Cebu Daily News, Halo-Halo Radio and PR Works. Tickets are limited for all events so register and secure your seats now at https://ioxcebu18.gdgcebu.org. For more information about I/O Extended Visayas 2018 and GDG Cebu, follow them on Facebook[FMT1] and join them on their official meetup group @GDGCebu.

Registration links:

Cebu: https://ioxcebu18.gdgcebu.org/

Bohol: https://ioxbohol2018.eventbrite.com

Leyte: https://iox2018leyte.eventbrite.com/

Dumaguete: http://iox2018dumaguete.eventbrite.com