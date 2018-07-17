RD Pawnshop’s 888th branch opens
By Ellah Quieta July 17,2018
One of Philippine’s premier brand for fast and easy money remittance, electronic load, pawning, jewelry and bills payment transactions, RD Pawnshop, opens its 888th branch in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island.
