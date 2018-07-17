Denim festival sale at SM Seaside  

Denim is looking hotter than ever with trends changing the way people think about jeans and jackets.

From high street slim-fit flares festival to thigh high-skimming shorts, there is so much to offer this Denim Month.

Denim receives a style overhaul this season in every incarnation possible—think dresses, dungarees, jackets, tunics, shoes, and skirts.

At SM Seaside City, a reinvention of denim expression is revealed as the Sinulog costumes will be complemented with denim embellishments.

It is all about the jeans at SM Seaside where participating tenants offer great discounts of up to 70 percent on selected denim brands in the month of July.

Meet and greet the SM Youth Ambassadors Tommy Esguerra, Richard Juan, Kalla Estrada, Kyle Perry, Erika Kristensen and Julian Rodriguez at the Mountain Wing Atrium on July 29 at 6PM.

Denim Hunt invites mall goers to participate on a challenge in completing a race, make digital postings, and win exciting prizes.