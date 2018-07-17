Passport on Wheels program extended to Friday this week
Submission for requirements in the “Passport on Wheels” program of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is extended to Friday noon this week, July 20.
In his Facebook page, Councilor Raymond Garcia said applications for renewal, new and lost passports during the program will be held at the Oakridge Pavillion in Mandaue City on Aug. 1 and 2 and is open to the first 1,000 applicants from Cebu City. / Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.