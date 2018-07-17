Passport on Wheels program extended to Friday this week

Submission for requirements in the “Passport on Wheels” program of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is extended to Friday noon this week, July 20.

In his Facebook page, Councilor Raymond Garcia said applications for renewal, new and lost passports during the program will be held at the Oakridge Pavillion in Mandaue City on Aug. 1 and 2 and is open to the first 1,000 applicants from Cebu City. / Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern