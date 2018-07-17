41 houses damaged by giant waves and winds in Talisay

SIXTY EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Epejinia Cabanca had been residing on the shorelines of Sitio Abalo, Barangay Cansojong in Talisay City for almost 49 years. She claims that she already had her fair share of strong waves and winds battering her shanty.

But nothing prepared her for yesterday’s massive intrusion of winds and sea water.

At least 41 houses built along three shoreline barangays of the city were damaged by giant waves spawned by a surge of the southwest monsoon on Tuesday.

Of this number, six were totally destroyed including Cabanca’s house.

At least 50 families were affected but no casualties have been reported.

Alvin Santillana, chief of the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, urged the families to leave the shoreline and transfer to a safe location to avoid any untoward incident.

“It’s too risky to live along the shores especially when there are typhoons. I hope they would transfer to safe grounds,” he said in an interview.

Santillana said the city government, however, could not provide any relocation site for now.

A number of affected families temporarily stayed in tents near the shores while the others decided to live with their relatives in the city.

Felipa “Bebeth” Solana, head of the Talisay City Social Welfare Office, said they have provided relief goods to the affected

families.

“We will assess whether we can provide them with construction materials for them to rebuild their homes (on a safer place),” she said.

Al Quiblat, weather chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said the huge waves and strong winds were caused by the southwest monsoon caused by a low pressure area located 805 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.

“Expect winds of up to 40 kilometers per hour and waves that can swell to more than 3 meters tall,” he said. / with reports from Rosalie O. Abatayo