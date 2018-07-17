MAYOR ‘BEHIND’ DEATH THREATS?

Caindec says he has received nine threats online since his spat with Osmeña

The regional director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) claims he has been receiving death threats, after his tussle with Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña started last week.

“I have received death threats since the day I started fighting with him. My family has been bullied; I have been vilified,” LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said during the 888 News Forum held at Marco Polo Hotel yesterday.

In his FB posts, Osmeña has been addressing the regional director as Caondic, instead of Caindec, which he describes as a personal attack on him.

“But what made it worse is that same terminology was created as an account on Facebook saying ’Marites Caondic,’ and throwing accusations against LTO on that page. If they are not the ones responsible, then they are the ones who instigated it,” Caindec said. Marites is Caindec’s wife.

Caindec said that since Thursday, he already received nine death threats from people not familiar to him, sending him messages through his Facebook Messenger.

“My Messenger account has always been private. On the day that we had a disagreement (with Osmeña), Thursday evening, I have already received nine death threats on my Messenger,” Caindec said.

He said that they are now trying to message the FB administrator, hoping he can help identify the people who have threatened him online.

Asked the content of the messages, he said, “The usual, back out, that I’m too arrogant and that I should not take my guard off.”

“(We will ask the assistance of the police) at the proper time,” he added, saying it’s not time for him to cower in fear and back out, because that’s what his enemy wants him to do.

Traffic enforcers

Meanwhile, the 24 traffic enforcers from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) assigned to assist motorists in Mambaling, where the P638-million Underpass project is being constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7), reported back to duty at 6 a.m. yesterday.

But motorists and commuters still experienced heavy traffic, gridlocks and choke points especially in access roads connecting N. Bacalso Avenue.

Osmeña said he decided to put back CCTO in Barangay Mambaling in order not to inconvenience the public further.

“(And because) the LTO (Land Transportation Office) abandoned their own challenge. They want to take over traffic and now they abandoned their challenge. So why will I wait?” Osmeña explained.

CCTO chief Francisco Ouano welcomed the redeployment of their personnel in N. Bacalso Avenue.

“We received the advice of the mayor that our enforcers will report back to duty in Barangay Mambaling on Monday evening,” said Ouano.

But while the traffic in the highway yesterday slightly eased compared to last Monday, gridlocks and choke points were experienced in nearby roads such as Tagunol, E. Sabellano, and Cabreros Streets.

“This is because of the volume of vehicles going northbound, which is notably higher during the rush hour,” said Ouano.

Yesterday, Caindec, LTO officials from Manila, CCTO, and the Highway Patrol Group met to discuss, among others, solutions to the traffic congestion in Mambaling.

Cebu City Police director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, said the police will help man traffic in Mambaling through the Traffic Patrol Group (TPG). TPG chief, Supt. Conrado Manatad, said they will deploy five men in the day, two at night, assisted by speed cops.

Word war

Meanwhile, Caindec has no plan to stop his word war with Osmeña, despite the call of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma for them to work together, in order not to sacrifice the interest of public service.

“I have the highest regards for the bishop, and I am sure that he has the purest of intent to perhaps calm the nerves of people. But like I said, why is the angle being painted in that manner,” he said.

Caindec said he has not made up any stories or accusations against Osmeña. He said he is only asking how the mayor would resolve the city’s problems such as flooding, traffic congestion and garbage disposal.

Caindec thinks Osmeña might just have been threatened, when he jokingly posted on his FB account that he will be running for mayor in Cebu City.

“The feud is with the late registration and resulting penalties by members of his (Caindec’s) flock. There is already a resolution to the Mambaling traffic as the LTO surrendered their challenge to handle the traffic,” said Osmeña.

Meanwhile, Osmeña said he wants an investigation into the delayed registration of motorcycles.

“(There are) thousands of people who cannot pay their motorcycles until they have their registration,” Osmeña explained. /With Benjie B. Talisic