PRO-7 conducts simultaneous drug ops
CEBU CITY–The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) conducted a simultaneous drug operations in Cebu early Wednesday.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said search and arrest warrants were served simultaneously in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Cebu and Talisay.
In Talisay, two suspected drug personalities were killed after allegedly engaged in a shootout with police in a drug bust.
In Mandaue, another suspect was brought to the hospital after he was shot.
The simultaneous operations were still ongoing as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.
