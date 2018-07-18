New Oakridge Executive Club sets new standard for business lounge luxury

Cebu-based property developer Oakridge Realty Development Corp. launches the Oakridge Executive Club, the latest addition to Oakridge Business Park’s business and events facilities.

Located on the 12th floor of Oakridge IT Center 2, the 1,800-square-meter Oakridge Executive Club is the first prestige business club in Cebu. It combines contemporary interiors with culinary delights and personalized service to provide the ultimate location for executives of existing Oakridge locators and walk-in guests to meet work, relax, and dine.

Oakridge Realty Development Corp. Chief Executive Officer Edmun H. Liu explains that the Oakridge Executive Club is a venue born of the company’s desire to honor loyal patrons who have made Oakridge Business Park their home.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our patrons” Liu said.

The Oakridge Executive Club will provide a place for executives of Oakridge locators, consisting mostly of small to medium businesses, to conduct their meetings in comfort, convenience and class without leaving the casual elegance and ambiance of Oakridge Business Park.

Oakridge patrons will receive exclusive benefits and privileges as Oakridge Executive Club cardholders, but the club is also open to walk-in guests for a P1,000 consumable cover charge. Traveling executives and independent professions will especially appreciate its full-service business facilities and fine dining options.

The club boasts an expansive, opulent lounge with a panoramic view of the city and the mountains. It is also a highly functional venue where visitors can stay connected, catching up on emails and meeting deadlines, while enjoying their complimentary freshly brewed coffee.

The club has three meeting rooms – the Olive Room, Walnut Room, and Bamboo Room – each accommodating 15-30 guests with built-in LCD projector.

The 14-seat Executive Boardroom also comes with its own projector system, as well as Smart TV, overhead speakers, private restroom, and a telephone and coffee station en suite.

For larger gatherings of up to 120 guests, the 230-square meter Mahogany Hall is ideal for business conferences, seminars and the like.

The Maple Room is the club’s dining room with seating for 60-70 guests. A dedicated culinary staff serves a menu of gourmet dishes throughout the day, from full breakfasts to four-course dinners.

The Oakridge Executive Club is located in Oakridge Business Park, a distinct business address located along A.S. Fortuna Steet, Mandaue City.

The four-hectare park features landscaped open areas that complements its modern architecture while demonstrating how business and leisure can come together in a balance space.

It includes Oakridge IT Centers 1, 2 and 3; office and commercial spaces at Block 88; and food and retail establishments at Oak Tree Drive 1 and 2.

The park also hosts two large-scale event venues: Oakridge Pavilion, a 1,200-square-meter premier event location featuring ivory-hued draping and carpeting and a glass-enclosed foyer; and the 400-seat Oakridge Horizons with floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a panoramic view of the city.

Oakridge Business Park is envisioned to be a sanctuary within the city with refreshing open spaces, diverse dining and lifestyle destinations, and personalized opportunities for business and every kind of celebration.