Probe orders closure of repacking firm

A closure order was served on a warehouse in Barangay Pit-os, Cebu City by the Cebu City Government’s Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement Team (Probe) on Wednesday morning (July 18).

Probe chief, Raquel Arce, said the Good Harvest Flavors and Spice Corporation, a repacking firm, violated the city’s 1996 Revised Zoning Ordinance.

“Mura man gud ni silag magsagol og spice, magblend, magmanufacture ba. Ang baho mugawas gyud mao nga gireklamo sa mga residents unya naa sila sa residential area,” Arce explained.

A notice to voluntarily stop their operations and close their warehouse was issued to the owners of the repacking firm last June 29.

In a letter of reconsideration dated July 10, the firm explained that the plant will be transferred to another building. The building is still under construction, which prompted the firm to ask for an extension from Probe.

“We are making this earnest plea not for financial reasons but mainly for the benefit of our 48 employees who are mostly breadwinners and who would be adversely affected by an abrupt closure of the company,” the firm stated in the letter.

“They submitted a request, a letter of reconsideration that they wanted to extend the closure order up to six months. But we denied since six months is too long,” Arce explained.