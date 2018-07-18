Six drug suspects killed in simultaneous drug ops in Cebu

As the Church continues its three-day fasting and prayer against the series of killings, at least six drug suspects were killed during simultaneous anti-narcotics operations in Metro Cebu early morning Wednesday.

The casualties were identified as Rodel Econas, a resident of Brgy. Lagtang, Talisay City; Zebar Canciancio, from Brgy. Lawaan 2, Talisay City; Rene Fernandez, from Brgy. Tangke, Talisay City; Carl Niño Macachor, from Brgy. Tabok, Mandaue City; Ranchie Castañeda, from Brgy. Guizo, Mandaue City; and Joseph Taoy, from Barangay Poblacion, Carmen town, Cebu

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that search and arrest warrants were served simultaneously in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, and Talisay.

There are around 22 search warrants and 30 arrest warrants which were served by policemen.

Police operatives also conducted 18 buy-bust operations in different parts of Metro Cebu.

The simultaneous operations resulted in the arrest of 74 suspects and confiscation of 721 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P8.2 million.