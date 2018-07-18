NBI conducts reenactment as probe on Skyler’s death continues
Agents of the National Bureau Investigation (NBI) conducted a reenactment on how a botched police operation led to the killing of 4-year-old Bladen Skyler Abatayo in Ermita, Cebu City on Wednesday (July 18).
Based on the reenactment, the investigators found out that the trajectory of the bullet that hit the boy was going upwards.
Their finding validates the statement of a witness that a policeman stumbled and accidentally fired his gun.
Abatayo was hit by a stray bullet during the conduct of a legitimate operation by Carbon police station on July 10.
