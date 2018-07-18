Osmeña denies sending death threats to Caindec

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña denied accusations that he was responsible for sending threats to Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) director Victor Caindec.

The mayor said that some people who dislike Caindec may have sent the death threats.

He was also wondering why Caindec claimed to be the target of an assassination plot.

Osmeña said that it was Caindec who insinuated last week that the mayor has to ride in an armored car because he was named in the drugs list.

“So since you cannot win the argument, victim card na ipagawas? Are these the “serious death threats” that you were gleefully mocking just last Saturday?” Osmeña said in a post on his Facebook page.