Minimum wage in Central Visayas to be adjusted in August

Minimum wage earners in Central Visayas will already receive the adjustments on their daily wages ranging from P10 to P20 starting on August 3 after the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) in Manila approved the increase.

Alvin Villamor, regional director of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), said the wage order only needed to be published in the local dailies prior to its implementation.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) approved last month the wage increases in the region following a petition for a P155 increase filed by the Cebu Labor Coalition and the P120 increase filed by the Associated Labor Trade Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP).

RTWPB decide to give a P20 wage increase for workers in Class A cities that include Cebu City and its neighboring towns and cities from Danao City in the north to Carcar City in the southern part of the province.

Workers in Class B, C and D areas like Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol and the rest of Cebu province are expected to get an increase of P15 per day while whose employes in Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBE) will be getting P10 per day.