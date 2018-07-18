Trisikads prohibited to cross Talisay highway during peak hours

Trisikads are strictly prohibited from crossing the national road in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, Cebu during peak hours.

Jonathan Tumulak, Capitol’s Focal Person on Traffic Management, said trisikads will not be allowed to cross the national highway from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Roque Barangay Captain Jun Cabrera said that there are 15 road accidents involved trisikads in the area this month alone./Jessa