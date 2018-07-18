PENRO urges resorts in Badian to comply with environmental rules
The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) found out that some resorts in Badian town, Cebu have no environmental permits.
PENRO officer-in-charge Jayson Lozano said they already sent notices for beach resort owners to comply with the requirements.
Lozano added that portions of the beach resorts have encroached the easement zones.
