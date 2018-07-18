Over 80 teams vie for K-Pop auditions

Over 80 teams will audition in this year’s Cebu K-Pop Star to be held at the Icon Club in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Saturday this week, July 21.

Consul General Oh Sungyong of the Korean Consulate in Cebu said the auditions will be open to the public.

Eight groups will be awarded, while a video recording of the top two groups will be screened for the Changwon K-Pop World Festival.

The festival scheduled on Oct. 5 this year is now on its eighth year and is a global project to unite Korean pop (K-Pop) fans from all over the world. / USJR Intern Zena Magto