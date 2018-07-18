Two killed, 11 arrested in Oplan Silhig

Drug busts were conducted by the Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City police as part of “Oplan Silhig” of the Philippine National Police.

In Mandaue City, two drug suspects identified as Karl Niño Macachor of Upper Tabok and Ranchie Castañeda of Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Guizo died in an alleged shootout with police.

Supt. Benouli Abalos, chief of the Mandaue City police’s City Intelligence Branch (CIB) said Macachor supposedly shot the police first, sparking a shootout that led to him sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. No police officer was hurt in the incident.

Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) personnel recovered spent slugs while police recovered packs and sachets of shabu, P10,430 in cash proceeds, drug paraphernalia and records of drug transactions.

Castañeda also died in a shootout with Centro police at past 5 am Tuesday. He died five hours later. Guizo Barangay Captain Jesus Neri and Castaneda’s younger brother Niɦo said Castañeda was in the barangay drug watchlist.

Mandaue City police also arrested drug suspects Honorato Pitos, Orlie Ceniza, Jingle Prada and Clifford Alilin. In Lapu-Lapu City, police arrested seven drug suspects in separate operations Wednesday.

Three of the suspects identified as Warren Ranile and live-in partner Rosalyn Ampong and Daniel Godinez were arrested at their homes in barangay Gun-ob and Barangay Pajac in Lapu-Lapu City respectively.

Four other suspects identified as Hermogenes Pahugot, Joel Cabigas, Vicente Paurillo and Jeremias Abella were arrested in separate drug busts. Recovered from their possession were packs and sachets of shabu whose street value had yet to be evaluated.