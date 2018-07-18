Suzuki Auto South unveils the all-new Swift and Dzire

Clad in black fabric, the all-new Suzuki Swift and Suzuki Dzire were finally unveiled last July 17, 2018 at Suzuki Auto South, SRP, Access Road, Mambaling Cebu City, which are now available for sale. Aiming to enhance mobility and uplift driving experience throughout the years, Suzuki Auto South dealership always makes sure to deliver the latest units in the region to wield Suzuki’s brand success through succession, evolution and innovation.

The latest Suzuki Swift brings forth its signature DNA while boasting its all-new LED headlights and push start button which are just one of the many of its newest upgrades. This superior compact-styled hatchback is currently available in three variants, the GL MT, GL CVT and GLC CVT with prices ranging from P800,000 to P950,000.

What you desire from the latest Suzuki Dzire is everything you ever asked for. The all-new Dzire is now equipped with more advanced technology. Highlighting its newest feature, the auto gear shift and its recently developed steering wheel with digital controls, this car is available in two-trim levels, the GL MT and GL+ with prices starting at P680,000. With its latest auto gear transmission, this car easily gives you the comfort of an automatic with the economy of a manual.

Get your dibs on the latest Suzuki units and catch their latest deals by visiting their dealership showroom at SRP, Mambaling, Cebu City or call them through (032) 401 2956.