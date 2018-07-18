No environmental permits for some resorts in Badian town

APART from illegal structures in its coastal barangays, there were some resorts in Badian town that have not secured environmental permits.

Jayson Lozano, acting chief of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), said they found out that some businesses did not comply with environmental requirements.

“We reminded them that in order for them to continuously operate with their business they must comply with environmental laws, local and national laws,” Lozano told reporters.

He said requirements include securing solid waste management and waste water discharge permits.

Lozano didn’t specify how many businesses have no permits since they are still subject for validation.

Badian Councilor Mark Andrew Jorolan said the issuance of these permits is still pending at the mayor’s office.

Last week, the non-government organization Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS) said 275 illegal structures on the coastal area in Badian have violated the 20-meter easement zone.

TSPS Legal Assistant Steve Larona said most of the illegal structures are houses and resorts built within the foreshore and easement zone.

Jorolan, who also sits as chairman on the committee of tourism, said the local government requested the assistance of TSPS with the implementation of the 20-m easement zone.

“We have been working with them since last year while we were drawing out the plans for the development of the Lambug Public Beach,” he said.

He said they conducted dialogues and issued notices to owners of illegal structures in Lambug Beach.

Jorolan said they sought assistance from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) on the easement violations in Kawasan Falls, the famous tourist destination in the town.

Aside from Badian, Penro also conducted assessment in the towns of Tuburan, Tabuelan and Barili for possible environmental violations.