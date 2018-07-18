No trisikads in Talisay highway

NO trisikads (pedicabs or bicycle taxis) will be allowed to cross the national highway at Sitio Laray, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City during peak hours starting tomorrow, July 20.

Capitol traffic management consultant Jonathan Tumulak said trisikads are barred from the national highway in the area between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On his Facebook page, Tumulak said there is an existing city ordinance which bans trisikads from the national highway since 2012.

“We encouraged the public to welcome the new policy as this is only for the safety of everyone,” he said.

Barangay San Roque Captain Jun Cabrera said most of the 15 road accidents that occurred at the corner of Sitio Laray in a month involved trisikads.