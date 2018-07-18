No liquidation of NGO funds

Over P50 million worth of funds allocated by the Cebu City government to several non-government organizations (NGOs) remained unaccounted for as of December last year.

In their 2017 audit report on Cebu City Hall, COA said the city government transferred funds worth P31,416,664.94 from their general fund, about P2,913, 818.00 from their special education fund and P15,691,323.45 from their trust fund to various NGOs.

COA directed the City Accounting Office to take action including sending out notices to the recipient NGOs telling them to submit their liquidation reports.

“About 59 percent, or P29,637,515 were still unliquidated by the NGOs. Liquidation reports should have been submitted long ago, and any unused funds should have been returned to the City,” COA said.

They also cited pending and suspended liquidation reports in the city’s Pre-Audit Section as reasons for the city’s failure to account the funds.

“Various liquidation reports totaling P10,927,861 or 22 percent of the total receivables from NGOs were suspended in the Pre-Audit Section due to certain deficiencies or due to the non-submission of the lacking documents required to them,” COA said.

Liquidation reports amounting to P29,637,515 remained pending in the Pre-Audit Section too, state auditors said.