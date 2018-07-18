Barkadista rules MSBC

DOC EMZ Barkadista Barkadahang Motorista cruised past Team Irish, 59-45, in their do-or-die finals matchup to rule the championship of the Monday Squad Basketball – Cebu (MSBC) Season 2 last Sunday at the Casals Village Gym in Mabolo, Cebu City.

Uking de los Santos finished with 13 points while Francis Labay scattered 10 markers to pace the Barkadista team of head coach Ritchum Marc Dennison and owner Dr. Emily and Ariel Apas.

De los Santos, who eventually went home with the Finals MVP honors, inflicted early damage as he poured in 10 points to help the team lead big at the end of the first quarter, 17-5.

Team Irish banked on the efforts of Fernando Aragones to slice the lead to 21-24, but it was their last hurrah as Barkadista never looked back in the third and last quarter to snare the championship.

Aragones led Irish with nine points while Jimmy Ople and Gilbert Violango chipped in eight apiece.