SMB-Alaska semis also suspended

THE PBA has suspended another semifinals game due to the threat of “severe weather conditions” on Wednesday.

The third game of the best-of-five semifinals series between San Miguel and Alaska has been rescheduled to Friday at Ynares Antipolo, as announced by the league commissioner Willie Marcial.

Game 3 is set on Friday, July 20, 7 p.m. at Ynares, Antipolo.

The PBA also moved Tuesday’s game 2 between Barangay Ginebra and Rain or Shine to Thursday due to heavy rains and flash floods in Metro Manila brought about by persistent monsoon rain.

Classes and work in some offices were also suspended for the second straight day.