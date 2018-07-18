Giuseppe Football Club intensifies promotion of football

THE GIUSEPPE Football Club (GFC) will be conducting several activities over the next few days in partnership with international organizations to further promote football in the community level.

The club’s director, Nicoló Ferrante, arrived from Italy last Tuesday to oversee these activities as well as assess the club’s progress.

First up for GFC will be the 2nd Coaches Across Continents (CAC) Football for Social Impact Training on July 28 and 29 at the Campo Giuseppe FC in Banilad.

This is in partnership with the Coaches Across Continents, a global non-government organization which provides year-round process consultancy resources in the sport for social impact.

CAC coaches from the US headed by Charlie Crawford will be handling the training, the same as last year’s inaugural edition. The seminar is free with snacks and lunch to be given to the participating coaches.

Participants will get an official certificate from the CAC after the two-day training, and they also get an access to CAC’s year-round online support wherein 100 games will be available through a monthly curriculum packet which they can share to their respective teams and clubs.

The next activity will be on August 4 and 5, which is the Generation Amazing Cup, which GFC will be holding in partnership with the Fundlife International.

It is an invitational football festival created to encourage clubs to contribute to the development of football in Cebu.

“This football festival will give opportunities to community football clubs who are burdened by budget constraints and registration fees,” said Rachel Genco, one of the club owners.

Age group categories to be contested are Mixed 7, Mixed 9, Mixed 10, Boys 12, Boys 15 and Girls 15.

The tournament will require no registration fee and will be held at the Campo Giuseppe as well.