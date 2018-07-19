NEDA-ICC has final say on BRT project, says mayor

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said the fate of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is not for the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to decide but the National Economic and Development Authority – the Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC).

Osmeña said they are waiting for the Neda-ICC’s decision on whether or not to implement the BRT.

The members of the investment coordination committee are scheduled to convene on July 27 to discuss the outcome of the DOTr review on the proposed BRT project.

Osmeña, however, expressed that he is suspicious as to the real motive behind the decision of DOTr to put the project on hold.