Osmeña asks DPWH to redesign skywalks

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is asking the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) through Secretary Mark Villar to help redesign skywalks in the city to make these user-friendly.

Osmeña said that its very steep design is the reason why pedestrians refrain from using the skywalks and would instead cross the road at anytime, adding to congestion problems on city streets.

“As far as the steps are concerned, they’re too steep. (We have to) reduce (the) slope (by) more about 80 percent. (If we do) ang mga children can walk up with their books, they can climb up,” he said.

“More people don’t like to use the skywalk because kapoy kaayo,” Osmeña added.

Osmeña said that he has received several drivers on pedestrians crossing the street and obstructing their designated lanes.

“If our skywalks will be modified to have milder range or slope, it’s easy for an old man like me to go up (and not cross the streets),” he said.