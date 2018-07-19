Capitol gets NFA rice supply for inmates

The Cebu Provincial Government has purchased about 937 sacks of cheap rice worth P1.5 million for detainees of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Jone Sepe, head of Provincial General Services Office (PGSO), said they have initially delivered 180 sacks of rice on Tuesday (July 17).

The inmates were among those affected by NFA rice shortage in Cebu.