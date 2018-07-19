Fiba releases sanctions: 10 Gilas players, two coaches suspended

Ten players and two coaches from the Philippines have been suspended by Fiba for their role in the brawl between the Philippines and Australia during the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers last July 2.

Calvin Abueva received the heftiest sanction of all as he is banned for six games, while Roger Pogoy, Carl Cruz, and Jio Jalalon were slapped with a five-game ban.

Terence Romeo, Jayson Castro William, Andray Blatche and Jeth Troy Rosario were handed a three-game suspension while Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright got one game each.

Assistant Coach Joseph Uichico, meanwhile, has been suspended for 3 games while Chot Reyes is out for one game and is fined CHF 10,000 (P534,834) for “inciting unsportsmanlike behavior.”

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, on the other hand, has to pay CHF 250,000 (P13,373,002) for the unsportsmanlike behavior of its delegation members and of its public, as well as for insufficient organization of the game.”

The world governing body announced its decision on Thursday following a thorough review of the ugly incident.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kickert is banned for five games, Thon Maker three and Chris Goulding one.

Basketball Australia, the country’s governing body, has to cough up CHF 100,000 (5,349,200) “for the unsportsmanlike behavior of its players and for abusing and/or tampering of equipment, after having removed floor stickers from the court on the eve of the game.”