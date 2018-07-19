Students, teachers in Cebu join anti-drug council

Over 400 elementary students and teachers representing the Supreme Pupil Government (SPG) of various public schools in Cebu province joined an orientation for the creation of the Barkada Kontra Droga (BKD) council.

The Barkada Kontra Droga is a youth council created to assist the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).

Last week, a separate council for the high schools in the province was organized./Zena Magto, USJ-R Journalism Intern