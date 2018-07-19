Parklane International Hotel celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Cebu Parklane International Hotel celebrated its 12th Anniversary with a soft launching of its newest distinctly local destination – Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa in Anda, Bohol.

Last July 12, 2018, Parklane held its 12th Anniversary at the Victoria Hall adorned in a blue and white tropical paradise. Graced with in-between performances of Vispop champion, Ms. Jerika Teodorico, and The Horizon’s Band, 2017 Top Corporate Accounts, Top Online Travel Agencies, and Top Travel Agencies were awarded withpersonalized plaques.

Dinner commenced, serving a fusion of Cebuano and Boholano Cuisine Boodle. The unique set-up was innovated through a Parade of Waiters which served fresh meals course after course. Parklane’s newest property, Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa was unveiled through a video teaser presented as the guests relished the four courses. The video teaser can also be viewed at Parklane’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/cebuparklanehotel/.

Parklane East Coast Resort and Spa is located at Anda, Bohol promising to offer a distinctly local experience to all of its valued guests. This new tourist destination will take you across new shores to ultimately discover the magic of the sea.

For more details and inquiries, you may contact Cebu Parklane International Hotel at 234-7000 or 411-7000.