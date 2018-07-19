Garma taps barangay officials help in barangay peace-keeping

Barangay officials and the police director of Cebu City agreed on the need to create a unified force that will ensure peace and order in their communities.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said policemen and barangay tanods will conduct joint patrols to discourage drug and gambling operations.

The city police director also raised a concern to Ermita barangay officials after Garma observed the lack of support from the officials in the conduct of a police operation in their barangay.

Garma was referring to the operation led by Carbon police station, which resulted to the killing of four-year-old Bladen Skyler after he was allegedly hit by a stray bullet.