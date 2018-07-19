DOJ reverses 2017 findings, orders filing of case vs Kerwin, et al.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the filing of drug charges against self-confessed drug distributor Kerwin Espinosa, convicted drug lord Peter Co and four others.
In its resolution, the DOJ panel of prosecutors reversed last year the findings that the case against them should be dismissed due to the insufficiency of evidence.
Peter Lim, however, was not included as a separate preliminary investigation was conducted and pending resolution.
