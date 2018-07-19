Groups question labor-only contracting practices

Cebu labor groups held a protest against labor-only contracting practices in some companies on Thursday morning (July 19).

Jaime Paglinawan, coordinator of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo -Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA-KMU), more than a thousand workers approached them to seek help against the illegal labor practice of their employers.

Atty. Alvin Villamor, regional director of Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), assured that they will review the cases and complaints against the companies which practice labor-only contracting.

Aside from AMA-KMU, ALSA Kontraktwal and BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) also joined the protest.

The labor groups will stay in front of DOLE-7 office until tomorrow as part of their protest activity.