Groups question labor-only contracting practices
Cebu labor groups held a protest against labor-only contracting practices in some companies on Thursday morning (July 19).
Jaime Paglinawan, coordinator of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo -Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA-KMU), more than a thousand workers approached them to seek help against the illegal labor practice of their employers.
Atty. Alvin Villamor, regional director of Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), assured that they will review the cases and complaints against the companies which practice labor-only contracting.
Aside from AMA-KMU, ALSA Kontraktwal and BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN) also joined the protest.
The labor groups will stay in front of DOLE-7 office until tomorrow as part of their protest activity.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.