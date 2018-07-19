DENR to finalize assessment of structures in Oslob coastal areas

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) will finalize its assessment of structures built on the coastal areas in Oslob town to determine if its owners violated the 20-meter easement zone.

Oslob Mayor Jose Tumulak Jr. said DENR personnel visited the town located 122 kilometers south of Cebu City from Monday to Wednesday this week. Oslob is famous for its whale shark watching activities and Tumalog Falls.

Engr. Myril Cabahug of Argao town’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) said the DENR teams conducted delineation of boundaries under the agency’s protection in the coastal areas of Barangay Tan-awan in Oslob.

If found out violating the 20-meter easement zone, Tumulak said he will order business owners to comply with environmental laws. He said he prefers that the owners demolish the structures if found to be violating the easement zone.

This is what (Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Michael) Dino said we should follow to avoid what happened to Boracay when the national government already stepped in and ordered its closure),” Tumulak said.

The DENR previously learned that there were 47 establishments built along the shoreline or within the 20-meter easement zone. Of that number about 34 had waste water discharge permits.