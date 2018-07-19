Dismissed cop survives attack by masked assailants

DISMISSED policeman SPO2 Armando “Ahmed” Lozano escaped death in the hands of two assailants who barged into a General Parents Teachers Association (GPTA) meeting at a school in Barangay Labangon, Thursday looking for him.

Lozano was about to go up the stage at the covered court of Labangon Bliss Elementary School for a GPTA induction of officers when two men wearing ski masks and short pants approached and began to shoot him.

A witness, who tried to intervene, told police that one of the suspects apparently did not recognize the target as he first pointed his gun at Labangon Councilor Jun Gabuya, also at the meeting.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, Punta police precinct chief, said Lozano who was hit on his left shoulder survived the attack as the ex-cop clambered for safety and hid in a nearby classroom.

He was later brought to a hospital when the two still unidentified suspects left through the main entrance gate of the school.

Police investigators have yet to establish the motive.