Koreans tied to illegal online gaming caught

CHARGES will be filed against five Koreans who were arrested in two operations by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) for allegedly operating an illegal online gaming site last Wednesday.

NBI-7 Regional Director Patricio Bernales Jr. said the Koreans were arrested in Barangays Pajo and Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

“They are operating here in Cebu but their market is in Korea,” he said.

Bernales said they secured a search warrant from Regional Trial Court Branch 11 presiding Judge Ramon Daomilas Jr. in Cebu City.

The Korean suspects were identified as Kim Sung Youl, Dae Seung Moo, Yang Wondong, Yong Ji and Jun Song.

They will be charged with violating Presidential Decree No. 1602 which provides stiffer penalties on illegal gambling and Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

NBI officer Arnel Pura said the Koreans claimed to be diving instructors staying in a compound in Barangay Pajo and a high-end subdivision in Barangay Basak.

They are reportedly part of a syndicate operating an offshore online gambling activity. Computers and laptops were confiscated from their possession by NBI agents.

Bernales said they will submit the results of their investigation to the City Fiscal’s office and inform the Korean immigration office about the arrest.

They are detained at the NBI regional headquarters.