Revolvers seized from two men bound for Ormoc

About 14 revolvers were seized by Cebu City port police from two men on board a bus on Wednesday, July 19.

Senior Insp.Joema Pamarejos, Waterfront Police Precinct chief, said the two men were reportedly bound for Ormoc City in Southern Leyte.

Pamarejos said they flagged down the bus and the men identified as Joel Pedrosa and Hernman Gagmatan resisted inspection.

The two men failed to produce documents for the revolvers.